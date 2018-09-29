BlackRock : Announces Changes to Two iShares ETFs

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will change the underlying indexes for the
following two iShares ETFs, effective on or after November 30, 2018. The
funds objectives, fund tickers and fund names will not change.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Current Index
|
|
|
New Index
|
SIZE
|
|
|
iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF
|
|
|
MSCI USA Risk Weighted Index
|
|
|
MSCI USA Low Size Index
|
ISZE
|
|
|
iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF
|
|
|
MSCI World ex USA Risk Weighted Index
|
|
|
MSCI World ex USA Low Size Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current shareholders in the above mentioned funds are not required to
take any actions as a result of these changes.
For more information, please call 1-800-iShares (1-800-474-2737).
