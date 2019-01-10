BlackRock : Cutting Roughly 500 Jobs -- Update

By Dawn Lim and Justin Baer

BlackRock Inc. is cutting about 500 jobs as the world's largest money manager looks to simplify parts of its business and focus more on areas such as technology, retirement and alternative investments.

The cuts make up roughly 3% of BlackRock's more than 14,000 workforce and will take place over the coming weeks. BlackRock began laying off staffers Thursday, said a person familiar with the matter. The cuts will happen broadly across the firm; it isn't clear which areas will be most affected.

The firm's head count will still be 4% higher than a year ago following the departures.

BlackRock is reinvesting the money saved to bolster areas Chief Executive Laurence Fink has slated as priorities such as technology offerings, illiquid alternatives, retirement products and its fast-growing exchange-traded funds business.

The moves by the $6.4 trillion firm reflect pressures on asset managers to seek new ways to expand and insulate themselves from a downturn. Like many asset managers, BlackRock has wrestled in the past year with slowing investor inflows, heightened price competition and slumping share prices.

"Market uncertainty is growing, investor preferences are evolving, and the ecosystem in which we operate is becoming increasingly complex," according to an internal memo released Thursday. "The changes we are making now will help us continue to invest in our most important strategic growth opportunities for the future."

The last time the New York firm cut its workforce at this scale was in 2016, when it also culled 3% of its workforce. What is different now is that fee pressures across the industry have become more acute, and increased volatility in recent months has made many investors more cautious about how they allocate money.

New money flowing to U.S. asset-management products in the first 11 months of 2018 fell more steeply than in any similar period since 2008, according to estimates from research firm Morningstar Inc. The slowdown in demand poses the most challenges to smaller firms.

Last year AllianceBernstein Holding LP began moving about 1,000 jobs to Nashville, where it established its new headquarters to lower expenses. The firm isn't eliminating positions, though some employees will opt not to relocate from New York, a spokeswoman said.

State Street Corp. is trimming senior-management jobs as it streamlines costs, the custody bank and asset management firm's president, Ron O'Hanley, said in a recent presentation. "We think that we can structurally compress the senior management kind of ranks, if you will, by 15%," said Mr. O'Hanley, who was promoted to chief executive this month.

The cuts will affect about 100 managers, including senior and executive vice presidents, a person familiar with the matter said.

BlackRock -- with business lines from technology to exchange-traded funds -- is expected to keep its margins at above 40% in the near term, Wall Street analysts predict.

The money management behemoth has risen from a small offshoot of private-equity firm Blackstone Group in 1988 to a sprawling giant that touches nearly all parts of the financial ecosystem today. Some current and former employees have attributed its rise to a unique culture where business lines are reviewed at least once a year and intensive strategy meetings held a number of times each year. Leaders are regularly rotated around the firm to be tested in different roles.

Recently conversations around how the firm can reposition itself for the future have intensified.

In the memo, BlackRock said the head count cuts are among a number of changes it is making this year. It is also planning to push more aggressively into markets overseas where it has had a smaller presence.

"We'll be making some additional changes to simplify and enhance our organization in the weeks ahead," BlackRock said in the memo. "The uncertainty around us makes it more important than ever that we stay ahead of changes in the market and focus on delivering for our clients."

Over the past year BlackRock finance executives had scrutinized the expense of flying and hosting staff for internal events more than before, said people familiar with the matter. Some managers were rushing to fill open positions quickly in 2018 because they feared the jobs would disappear if they didn't lock in hires by year-end.

