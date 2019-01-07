BlackRock : Global Institutional Investors Shifting Risks from Public to Private Markets -- BlackRock Study

Amid rising concerns about a downturn in the economic cycle,
institutional investors are looking to mitigate risks by increasing
allocations to private markets according to BlackRock’s
annual survey of global institutions.
Globally, over half (56%1) of clients stated that the
possibility of the cycle turning is one of the most important macro
risks influencing their rebalancing and asset allocation plans. The
survey indicates that private markets will be particularly popular in
2019. In a continuation of a multi-year structural trend of reallocating
risk in search of uncorrelated returns, illiquid alternatives are set to
see further inflows, with 54% intending to increase exposure to real
assets, 47% to private equity, and 40% to real estate.
According to the survey of 230 institutional clients, representing over
US $7 trillion in investable assets globally, over half (51%) intend to
decrease their allocation to public equities in 2019. This shift is
accelerating, as 35% of clients planned reductions in 2018 and 29% in
2017. This trend is most pronounced in the U.S. and Canada, where over
two thirds (68%) plan to reduce equity allocations, compared to just 27%
in Continental Europe.
“As the economic cycle turns, we believe that private markets can help
clients navigate this more challenging environment,” said Edwin Conway,
Global Head of BlackRock’s Institutional Client Business. “We have been
emphasizing the potential of alternatives to boost returns and improve
diversification for some time, so we’re not surprised to see clients
increasing allocations to illiquid assets, including private credit.”
Fixed income set to attract inflows, cash remains important
Intended fixed income allocations have seen a spike, from 29% planning
to increase allocations last year, up to 38% this year. Within fixed
income, the shift to private credit continues as over half (56%) of
global respondents plan to increase their allocations. Respondents also
expect to increase allocations to other fixed income areas, such as
short duration (30%), securitized assets (27%) and emerging markets
(29%), likely reflecting relative value opportunities in these asset
classes.
But the survey also finds that the majority of institutions want to
maintain or even increase their cash levels in 2019, especially in the
Asia Pacific region, where a third (33%) plan to increase their cash
holdings to protect their portfolios.
“The move into fixed income is especially pronounced for corporate
pensions, as many defined benefit plans are focused on de-risking,
locking in improvements to funded status, and preparing for an
end-game”, Conway added.
Shifting priorities within equities allocations – alpha-seeking
strategies and ESG on the agenda
While the global trend is to reduce equity exposures over the short
term, within equity portfolios, institutions are shifting their focus
and priorities. The three most prominent considerations are to reduce
public market risk within their portfolios, which was cited by
two-fifths (41%), while a third (32%) will look to increase allocations
to alpha-seeking strategies and a quarter (28%) will focus more on
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies and impact
investing.
Conway concluded, “In a world of increased market volatility and great
levels of uncertainty, clients are reimagining what they do with their
risk assets. It’s important for clients to stay invested, with equities
continuing to have a very significant role in portfolios and alpha
seeking-strategies making particular sense in the current climate. We’re
seeing clients becoming more purposeful about their alpha exposures
going forward.”
About the survey
BlackRock conducted a global survey of 230 of its largest institutional
clients representing over US $7 trillion in assets over a four-week
period in November and early December 2018.
Rebalancing survey data2
|
|
In 2019, how do you anticipate changing your allocations to
the following?
|
|
|
% increase
|
|
% unchanged
|
|
% decrease
|
Equities
|
|
14%
|
|
35%
|
|
51%
|
Fixed Income
|
|
38%
|
|
36%
|
|
27%
|
Hedge Funds
|
|
16%
|
|
66%
|
|
18%
|
Private Equity
|
|
47%
|
|
43%
|
|
11%
|
Real Estate
|
|
40%
|
|
50%
|
|
10%
|
Real Assets
|
|
54%
|
|
41%
|
|
5%
|
Cash
|
|
20%
|
|
65%
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of client
|
|
% of respondents
|
Corporate Pension
|
|
33%
|
Public/Government Pension
|
|
28%
|
Insurance Company
|
|
20%
|
Taft-Hartley/Unions/Other
|
|
6%
|
Investment Manager
|
|
5%
|
Endowment or Foundation
|
|
3%
|
Single Family Office /Multi-Family Office
|
|
3%
|
Official Institution
|
|
2%
|
|
|
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they
need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30,
2018, the firm managed approximately $6.44 trillion in assets on behalf
of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please
visit www.blackrock.com |
1 All figures mentioned throughout this release are sourced
from BlackRock’s Global Rebalancing Survey, 2019.
2 Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding
