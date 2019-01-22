BlackRock : Intends to Launch Environmentally-Aware Money Market Fund

BlackRock Cash Management has filed an initial registration statement
for the BlackRock Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund (“LEAF”), a series
of the BlackRock FundsSM, with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. LEAF is a prime money market fund that will seek to
provide clients with as high a level of current income as is consistent
with liquidity and preservation of capital, while giving consideration
to select environmental criteria.
LEAF will seek to invest in a broad range of money market instruments
whose issuer or guarantor, in the opinion of BlackRock, at the time of
investment has better than average performance in environmental
practices. BlackRock will use data from independent ESG ratings vendors
and may employ the use of its own models. The Fund will also prohibit
any investments in companies that earn significant revenue from the
mining, exploration or refinement of fossil fuels or from thermal coal
or nuclear energy-based power generation.
In addition to LEAF’s environmentally-focused investment strategy, 5% of
the net revenue from BlackRock’s management fee from the Fund will be
used to purchase and retire carbon offsets either directly or through a
third-party organization.
BlackRock has also entered into an agreement with World Wildlife Fund
(WWF), a leading environmental non-profit with recognized expertise and
experience in environmental protection. As part of this agreement,
BlackRock will make an annual payment to help further the global
conservation efforts of WWF.
LEAF is subject to risks, including the risk that LEAF’s environmental
criteria exclude securities of certain issuers causing LEAF to forego
some market opportunities available to other funds. LEAF is also subject
to credit risk, interest rate risk and market risk among other risks.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become
effective. The information in the registration statement is not
complete and may be changed. These securities may not be sold nor
may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration
statement becomes effective. This communication shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these
securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not
permitted.
Managing a $448.6 billion platform on behalf of its clients, BlackRock
Cash Management is committed to providing innovative products that meet
the rising demand from clients for investment solutions that align with
their views on climate risks and environmental issues. This effort is
part of BlackRock’s broader commitment to provide greater sustainable
investing options to our clients. BlackRock currently manages a broad
suite of dedicated sustainable investment solutions across asset
classes, and is investing in building these capabilities based on the
belief that sustainability-related issues are increasingly relevant to
traditional investment processes.
