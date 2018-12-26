Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock    BLK

BLACKROCK (BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Investor Cutback in New Market Bets Is Most Severe Since 2008

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 08:15am EST

By Dawn Lim

The investor pullback from the asset-management industry in 2018 is the most severe since the last financial crisis, a sign that doubts about the direction of global markets are intensifying.

Net inflows for U.S. mutual and exchange-traded funds in the first 11 months of the year fell to $237 billion, according to new estimates compiled by research firm Morningstar. That was down 62% from the year-ago period, the steepest decline since 2008. Asset managers attracted a record $629.5 billion in net flows during the same period in 2017, a boom year for the industry.

The slowdown in demand poses new challenges to asset managers, especially the smallest who lack the heft to compete with entrenched players. Many are already wrestling with a pricing war and market swings tied to trade-policy tensions, interest-rate increases and more muted economic growth.

"This year is going to be a blow to the 10-year average without a doubt, " said Morningstar analyst Kevin McDevitt. Net flows, the difference between new investor dollars and redemptions over a period, are one measure of the asset-management industry's health.

The biggest shift through 11 months of 2018 is the slowdown of new money into low-cost index funds. The rise of these investment products in the years after the last crisis attracted trillions in new money at the expense of old-fashioned stock and bond pickers, turning firms like Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc. into Wall Street giants.

For six straight years, new money to funds that mimic broad markets climbed higher than the year before. That trend is reversing in 2018. Through the first 11 months net inflows to so-called passively managed funds were $393.3 billion, down 37% from the same year-ago period.

The pullback was evident at indexing pioneer Vanguard, which started the first index mutual fund for individual investors more than four decades ago. The firm collected net inflows of $208.3 billion in the 11 months ended Nov. 30, down about 40% from the same year-ago period. It was the lowest amount of combined net inflows across index and actively managed strategies during that period for Vanguard since 2013.

"An aging bull market coupled with periods of market volatility, political uncertainty and rising interest rates has led to investors becoming more cautious," a spokeswoman said. The $5.1 trillion firm, after reeling in more than $200 billion in annual net cash flows over the past five years, is still the world's second-largest asset manager behind BlackRock.

Active managers have long argued that volatility would help them gain ground on their indexing rivals. But investors continue to take their money out of their funds. Net outflows were $156.2 billion through the first 11 months of 2018, the third year of withdrawals for that period out of the last four.

Many investors became more measured in 2018 as more fear gripped the stock market. Net inflows into equity funds fell by 55% in the first 11 months compared with the year-ago period. Net inflows into taxable bond funds -- which include high-yield debt and bank loans -- also fell roughly by the same proportion. That could be a sign of worries about corporate profits and companies unable to pay off debt.

There was also movement into safer bets. Bond funds in fixed-income instruments with very short-term maturities saw all-time record net inflows in November. Net inflows into money-market mutual funds -- which typically invest in safer, liquid instruments such as Treasury bills -- rose to over $100 billion in the first 11 months of 2018, up from $62 billion in the previous year.

--Justin Baer contributed to this article.

Write to Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK
08:15aBLACKROCK : Investor Cutback in New Market Bets Is Most Severe Since 2008
DJ
12/25First Trust Advisors LP Invests $222,000 in P.A.M. Transportation Services, I..
AQ
12/25RINGCENTRAL : 4,267 Shares in RingCentral Inc Purchased by Caxton Associates LP
AQ
12/25GAM Holding AG Has $1.02 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc.
AQ
12/24WENDYS : Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Wendys Co (WEN..
AQ
12/20BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Dist..
AQ
12/20BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the ..
AQ
12/18BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Estimated Special Cash Distributions for iShar..
AQ
12/18Market Slide Foils Investors
DJ
12/18VIASAT : Stake Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 403 M
EBIT 2018 5 672 M
Net income 2018 4 466 M
Finance 2018 6 202 M
Yield 2018 3,32%
P/E ratio 2018 13,11
P/E ratio 2019 13,26
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
Capitalization 58 221 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 476 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK-29.58%58 221
UBS GROUP-33.00%47 018
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-17.40%44 139
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-34.60%24 276
STATE STREET CORPORATION-38.76%22 837
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-22.65%17 577
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.