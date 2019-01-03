Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock    BLK

BLACKROCK (BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 02:12am CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top BlackRock Inc investor focused on Latin American stocks is leaving the company, the world's largest asset manager said on Wednesday.

Will Landers, the veteran portfolio manager for the company's Latin American equity funds and head of research for the region, is leaving along with two analysts based in Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial center, the company said in a statement.

Landers oversaw an estimated $2 billion in assets, according to BlackRock's most recent filings with U.S. regulators.

Research analysts Andrea Cardia and Andrea Weinberg are also leaving to "to pursue other opportunities," BlackRock Global Head of Active Equities Mark Wiseman and one of his colleagues said in a staff memo provided to Reuters.

It was not immediately clear where the BlackRock employees will be going. Landers, Cardia and Weinberg did not respond to messages sent to social media accounts they maintain.

BlackRock's memo said that Ed Kuczma would take on some of Landers' portfolio management responsibility duties, adding that Kuczma has more 15 years of investment experience in Latin American equities.

The transition comes during a wild period for investors focused on the region, whose swing to conservative rule in places, including Brazil, has isolated leftist-ruled countries such as Venezuela, a major oil producer. Brazil's new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in on Tuesday. Investors are also looking for progress on economic initiatives from Mexico to Argentina.

BlackRock's memo said the company is "working actively to strengthen our resources in Latin America research and portfolio management," and planned to increase staff dedicated to that effort. It was not clear if the company's active equities division will still have an on-the-ground presence in Brazil, and a BlackRock spokeswoman did not comment.

Global fund managers have struggled in recent years with a trend toward cheaper "passive" index-tracking products. BlackRock, which oversees $6.4 trillion in both actively managed and passive funds, announced in 2017 a strategy to bolster its own stockpickers, including reorganizing to focus on niches, such as specific geographic regions where it could offer expertise and win assets. Equity research in Sao Paulo was highlighted as part of that effort.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK
02:12aBLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
RE
01/02BLACKROCK : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on January 16th
BU
01/02BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : Capital Research Global Investors Invests $19.37 Mil..
AQ
01/02NORWOOD FINANCIAL : Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Norwood Fi..
AQ
01/02Regis Co. (RGS) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC
AQ
01/02Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Last -- WSJ
DJ
01/01Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last
DJ
01/01ResMed Inc. Shares Sold by Halsey Associates Inc. CT
AQ
01/01Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Viewray Inc
AQ
2018BLACKROCK : Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asse..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 403 M
EBIT 2018 5 648 M
Net income 2018 4 466 M
Finance 2018 6 202 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 14,24
P/E ratio 2019 14,39
EV / Sales 2018 3,87x
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
Capitalization 61 953 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 476 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK0.00%61 953
UBS GROUP0.00%48 109
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)0.00%46 542
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-2.09%24 271
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.00%23 937
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-16.32%18 506
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.