BLACKROCK (BLK)

BLACKROCK (BLK)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 10:02:02 pm
426.94 USD   -0.18%
12:53pBLACKROCK : Earnings Release
PU
12:53pBLACKROCK : Earnings Supplement
PU
12:44pBLACKROCK : Reports $3.1 Billion in Net Outflows
DJ
BlackRock : Reports $3.1 Billion in Net Outflows

10/16/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

By Allison Prang

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) reported higher earnings for the third quarter as the company also saw $3.11 billion in net outflows.

The company reported earnings of $1.22 billion, up 29% from the comparable quarter a year ago. The company said earnings per share were $7.54, up from $5.76. The company reported non-GAAP per-share earnings of $7.52, up from $5.90.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting GAAP earnings of $6.85 a share and adjusted earnings of $6.84 a share.

Revenue rose 1.9% to $3.58 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $3.65 billion in revenue.

Shares were unchanged in premarket trading. They've fallen 17% in 2018.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 687 M
EBIT 2018 5 826 M
Net income 2018 4 458 M
Finance 2018 5 925 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 15,52
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
EV / Sales 2018 4,24x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 68 254 M
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 574 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK-16.74%68 254
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-10.04%49 097
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.55%30 907
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-35.99%24 076
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-0.84%22 632
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-19.90%19 262
