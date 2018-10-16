BlackRock : Reports $3.1 Billion in Net Outflows

By Allison Prang



BlackRock Inc. (BLK) reported higher earnings for the third quarter as the company also saw $3.11 billion in net outflows.

The company reported earnings of $1.22 billion, up 29% from the comparable quarter a year ago. The company said earnings per share were $7.54, up from $5.76. The company reported non-GAAP per-share earnings of $7.52, up from $5.90.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting GAAP earnings of $6.85 a share and adjusted earnings of $6.84 a share.

Revenue rose 1.9% to $3.58 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $3.65 billion in revenue.

Shares were unchanged in premarket trading. They've fallen 17% in 2018.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com