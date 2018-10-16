Log in
BlackRock : Reports $3.11 Billion in Net Outflows --Update

10/16/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

By Allison Prang

The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc., posted a stronger profit in third quarter but reported more than $3 billion in net outflows.

The company reported $3.11 billion in net outflows for the quarter, compared with the $96.11 billion in net inflows it had for the comparable quarter a year ago. Investors as a whole took $17.26 billion out of BlackRock equity products.

Institutional investors took out $30.85 billion from non-ETF index funds, which BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink attributed to "de-risking associated with ongoing divergent monetary policy and geopolitical uncertainty."

The company's iShares ETFs had $33.67 billion in net inflows for the quarter.

Earnings rose 29% from a year earlier to $1.22 billion. Per-share earnings totaled $7.54, up from $5.76.

Revenue rose 1.9% to $3.58 billion, which fell below what analysts were anticipating. Revenue from investment-advisory performance fees and distribution fees declined, but revenue from technology services -- which includes BlackRock's Aladdin risk and portfolio management tools -- climbed.

BlackRock had $6.44 trillion assets under management in the quarter that finished in September, up 2.3% from the second quarter of this year.

Shares fell 2.8% in premarket trading Tuesday. In 2018, BlackRock shares have fallen 17%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 687 M
EBIT 2018 5 826 M
Net income 2018 4 458 M
Finance 2018 5 925 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 15,52
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
EV / Sales 2018 4,24x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 68 254 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 574 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK-16.74%68 254
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-10.04%49 097
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.55%30 907
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-35.99%24 076
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-0.84%22 632
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-19.90%19 262
