BlackRock : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today released its financial results for the
fourth quarter of 2018. The company’s earnings release and supplemental
materials are available via ir.blackrock.com/QuarterlyResults.
Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President,
Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will
host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday,
January 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who
are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from
the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States,
(706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock
Conference Call (ID Number 7965387). A live, listen-only webcast will
also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 3:30
p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 and ending at
midnight on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. To access the replay of the
teleconference, callers from the United States should dial
(855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial
(404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 7965387. To access the
webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they
need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31,
2018, the firm managed approximately $5.98 trillion in assets on behalf
of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please
visit www.blackrock.com |
Twitter: @blackrock |
Blog: www.blackrockblog.com |
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005343/en/