BLACKROCK (BLK)

BLACKROCK (BLK)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/15 04:02:00 pm
400.71 USD   +1.08%
01/14Lenders Struggle With Volatility -- WSJ
DJ
01/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hitachi, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Macy's
01/11BLACKROCK, INC. : annual earnings release
BlackRock : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

01/16/2019 | 06:15am EST

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available via ir.blackrock.com/QuarterlyResults.

Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 7965387). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 3:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 7965387. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2018, the firm managed approximately $5.98 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on BLACKROCK
06:29aBLACKROCK : reports 60 percent slump in quarterly profit
RE
06:15aBLACKROCK : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
BU
01/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As China Trade Data Spark More Global Eco..
DJ
01/14Lenders Struggle With Volatility -- WSJ
DJ
01/14NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
AQ
01/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Struggles With the Bad Kind of Volatili..
DJ
01/11LAURENCE FINK : Correction to article on Laurence Fink successor
DJ
01/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hitachi, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Macy's
01/11BLACKROCK, INC. : annual earnings release
01/11BLACKROCK : to Lay Off Workers in Revamp
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 283 M
EBIT 2018 5 579 M
Net income 2018 4 412 M
Finance 2018 6 202 M
Yield 2018 3,03%
P/E ratio 2018 14,56
P/E ratio 2019 15,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,94x
EV / Sales 2019 3,87x
Capitalization 62 520 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 454 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK2.01%62 520
UBS GROUP5.80%50 377
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)4.97%47 877
STATE STREET CORPORATION8.86%25 983
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD8.38%24 199
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION2.95%19 053
