BLACKROCK (BLK)

BLACKROCK (BLK)
My previous session
News 
News

BlackRock : gets regulatory approval to set up new firm in France

09/13/2018 | 02:29pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

PARIS (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has obtained regulatory approval to set up a new alternative investment firm in France, in another sign of Paris' increasing post-Brexit appeal for financial firms.

BlackRock said on Thursday that its plans for the new France-based firm formed part of an overall strategy to increase its presence in the country, and more generally in Europe.

BlackRock will provide services for clients in other countries in continental Europe from the Paris office, where it has recently hired senior executives.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is looking to strengthen the country's economy via reforms such as tax cuts and less stringent labour rules, is keen to win business away from Britain following Brexit, although London and New York remain the world's dominant financial centres.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 695 M
EBIT 2018 5 850 M
Net income 2018 4 461 M
Finance 2018 5 925 M
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 17,04
P/E ratio 2019 15,62
EV / Sales 2018 4,70x
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
Capitalization 75 006 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 584 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK-8.29%75 006
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.43%52 007
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.33%32 838
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.46%24 069
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.56%20 061
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-27.67%16 518
