BlackRock : iShares® iBonds® Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF Nears Final Distribution Date

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announced today that iShares® iBonds® Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF (NYSE: IBDH) will, by design, cease trading at the close of U.S. market hours on December 17, 2018. Leading up to the final distribution date, the individual bonds in the ETF mature and the fund transitions into short-term, tax-exempt instruments and cash. Remaining shareholders can expect to receive the entire amount of their proceeds in cash on or after December 20, 2018, subject to their brokerage processes.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF will be the seventh iShares Corporate ETF to have its underlying holdings mature. The first in the series, the iShares iBonds Mar 2016 Corporate ex-Financials ETF, closed in March 2016. There are fourteen additional iShares Corporate ETFs in the series with end dates ranging from 2019 to 2028.

iShares iBonds Term Corporate Bond ETFs are designed to offer investors exposure to investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds. Like a bond, each fund has periodic distributions of income and a predetermined date when the fund will close and distribute all proceeds out to shareholders.

