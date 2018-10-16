Log in
BLACKROCK (BLK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 10:02:02 pm
426.94 USD   -0.18%
12:53pBLACKROCK : Earnings Release
PU
12:53pBLACKROCK : Earnings Supplement
PU
12:44pBLACKROCK : Reports $3.1 Billion in Net Outflows
DJ
BlackRock : profit beats on demand for low-risk funds

10/16/2018 | 12:43pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as more people poured money in its low-risk funds amid heightened trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

More investors, however, pulled out money from the asset manager's institutional index funds, while putting in more money into its low-risk iShares exchange-traded funds.

The inflow and outflow of funds also show an ongoing shift in investor preference for low-cost funds that make it easier for them to move in and out of market compared with passive stock investing. The company makes money on every transaction in the form of advisory or distribution fees.

Uncertainty in global markets due to an escalating U.S.-China tariff war and a rout in the Turkish lira kept market volatility elevated through most of the third quarter.

The company's iShares ETFs took in $33.67 billion in new money, down from $52.31 billion, a year earlier, while investors pulled out $24.76 billion from its portfolio managed index funds.

BlackRock's total long-term net flows were down $3.1 billion.

Net income attributable to the world's biggest asset manager rose to $1.22 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30 from $944 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned $7.54, compared with $5.76 a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $7.52 per share, while analysts had expected $6.84 , according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 687 M
EBIT 2018 5 826 M
Net income 2018 4 458 M
Finance 2018 5 925 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 15,52
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
EV / Sales 2018 4,24x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 68 254 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 574 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK-16.74%68 254
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-10.04%49 097
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.55%30 907
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-35.99%24 076
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-0.84%22 632
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-19.90%19 262
