Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock    BLK

BLACKROCK (BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 05:14:54 pm
390.26 USD   -0.65%
2018Market Slide Foils Investors
DJ
2018Real-Estate Firm Bets on Hudson Yards With New Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2018THE PRICE OF A BAD YEAR FOR MONEY MANAGERS : Fewer Jobs, Less Pay in 2019
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on January 16th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 05:01pm CET

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2018 earnings prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET. BlackRock’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com, before the teleconference call begins.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 7965387). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 and ending at midnight on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 7965387. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2018, the firm managed approximately $6.44 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK
05:01pBLACKROCK : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on January 16th
BU
09:33aBARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES : Capital Research Global Investors Invests $19.37 Mil..
AQ
09:33aNORWOOD FINANCIAL : Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Norwood Fi..
AQ
09:29aRegis Co. (RGS) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC
AQ
08:48aPrivate-Equity Firms Create Funds That Last -- WSJ
DJ
01/01Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last
DJ
01/01ResMed Inc. Shares Sold by Halsey Associates Inc. CT
AQ
01/01Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Viewray Inc
AQ
2018BLACKROCK : Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asse..
AQ
2018BLACKROCK : Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares P..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 403 M
EBIT 2018 5 648 M
Net income 2018 4 466 M
Finance 2018 6 202 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 14,24
P/E ratio 2019 14,39
EV / Sales 2018 3,87x
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
Capitalization 61 953 M
Chart BLACKROCK
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 476 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK0.00%61 953
UBS GROUP0.00%48 109
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)0.00%46 542
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD0.00%24 271
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.00%23 937
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-16.32%18 506
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.