BlackRock : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on January 16th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will report fourth
quarter 2018 earnings prior to the opening of the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief
Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for
investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET. BlackRock’s earnings release and
supplemental materials will be available via the investor relations
section of www.blackrock.com,
before the teleconference call begins.
Teleconference and Webcast Details
Members of the public who are interested in participating in the
teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or
from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m.
ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 7965387). A
live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor
relations section of www.blackrock.com.
Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 3:30
p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 and ending at midnight on
Wednesday, January 30, 2019. To access the replay of the teleconference,
callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers
from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the
Conference ID Number 7965387. To access the webcast, please visit the
investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they
need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30,
2018, the firm managed approximately $6.44 trillion in assets on behalf
of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please
visit www.blackrock.com
| Twitter: @blackrock
| Blog: www.blackrockblog.com
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
