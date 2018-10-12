Log in
BLACKROCK (BLK)
News

Lloyds awards £30 billion investment contract to BlackRock

10/12/2018 | 10:36am CEST
A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Scottish Widows said on Friday it had awarded a 30 billion pounds ($40 billion) investment contract to Blackrock, the world's biggest asset manager.

Lloyds said the money awarded to BlackRock would be invested in index strategies and, in addition, it would look to agree a strategic partnership to collaborate in alternative asset classes, risk management and investment technology.

The assets form part of a 110 billion pounds mandate that is currently managed by Standard Life Aberdeen and subject to arbitration after Lloyds said in February it would terminate the deal.

Lloyds said the BlackRock deal would begin after the arbitration process concludes or when the existing contract expires, and it was confident in its right to end the deal with SLA.

The group said, after a review by Scottish Widows and Lloyds' wealth unit of their asset management arrangements, that it was near to announcing plans for a further 80 billion pounds in assets and would update the market in due course.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Lawrence White and Mark Potter)

By Simon Jessop and Lawrence White
