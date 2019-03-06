BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018, Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share
GAAP Net Investment Income (NII) of $0.17 per share providing fourth
quarter distribution coverage of approximately 94%
Net Asset Value (NAV) per share declined 7.7% or $0.59 per share to
$7.07 per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis primarily due to net
unrealized depreciation on certain legacy assets
Net leverage of 0.36x was down reflecting a net reduction in
investments. Total liquidity for portfolio company investments,
including cash, was approximately $252 million, subject to leverage
and borrowing base restrictions
Waiver of incentive management fees based on income extended until
June 30, 2019
Under our existing share repurchase program, we repurchased 1,986,014
shares of common stock for $11.2 million at an average price of $5.62,
including brokerage commissions, via open market purchases in the
fourth quarter.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BCIC” or the
“Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that its Board of
Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.18 per share, payable
on April 8, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on
March 18, 2019.
“We continued to execute upon our disciplined deployment strategy in the
fourth quarter. Our net unrealized and realized losses of $46 million
(or $0.66 per share) were largely concentrated in certain equity or
equity-like legacy investments. Our investment in US Well alone resulted
in $20 million of unrealized loss. In connection with the November 2018
merger of US Well with a publicly traded entity (Nasdaq: USWS), our
legacy equity in US Well was converted into publicly traded shares of
USWS. The quarter-end valuation reflected the December 31, 2018 USWS
closing price of $6.50, subject to additional discounts for lock-up
periods. The stock price of USWS has increased during Q1 2019 to-date
and we anticipate that the valuation of our investment will continue to
shift in-line with the quarter-end closing prices of the USWS stock. As
the broad equity markets declined towards the end of the fourth quarter,
the comparable multiples used in valuing some of the other investments
also declined, contributing significantly to reduced valuations. We
continue to work towards monetizing and exiting certain non-income
producing legacy assets in our portfolio. We are seeking to create sales
or natural exits of these assets in a manner that we believe to be in
the best interest of our stockholders. We believe that exiting these
positions will be accretive to our Net Investment Income and reduce the
volatility in our portfolio valuation” commented James E. Keenan,
Chairman and Interim CEO of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.
“The Company has now started to benefit from increased deal flow and
added industry-specific expertise following the acquisition last year of
Tennenbaum Capital Partners, or TCP, by the Company’s adviser, BlackRock
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. The investment teams and investment
processes for the Company and TCP affiliated funds have been integrated,
and we believe that this will help add value for the Company’s
stockholders. As part of this integration, we are pleased to announce
that Howard Levkowitz and Raj Vig, former managing partners of TCP, have
joined the investment committee that supports the Company. As voting
members, they bring vast experience and expertise in direct lending.
Subsequent to the quarter-ended December 31, 2018, we have begun to
co-invest with TCP affiliated funds, and we expect the frequency of
co-investments to increase going forward. Additionally, we believe that
a benefit of our ability to co-invest with TCP affiliated funds is to
mitigate portfolio risk by increasing issuer and sector diversity.
“Under BlackRock’s management of BCIC, from March 6, 2015 to December
31, 2018, we have deployed approximately $962 million of capital, of
which $362 million has been exited with a realized IRR of 14.0%. Under
our existing share repurchase program, during the fourth quarter, we
invested approximately $11.2 million in share repurchases at an average
price of $5.62 per share. With liquidity at $252 million and no debt
maturities until 2022, we have significant operating flexibility and
deployment capacity.”
Financial Highlights
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2017
Total
Per
Total
Per
Total
Per
($'s in millions, except per share data)
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Net Investment Income/(loss)
$
11.8
$
0.17
$
12.5
$
0.18
$
14.5
$
0.20
Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses)
$
(46.4
)
$
(0.66
)
$
7.9
$
0.11
$
(16.4
)
$
(0.22
)
Deferred taxes
$
2.2
$
0.03
$
(0.4
)
$
(0.01
)
$
5.3
$
0.07
Realized losses on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
—
—
Basic earnings/(losses)
$
(32.4
)
$
(0.46
)
$
20.0
$
0.28
$
3.3
$
0.05
Distributions declared
$
12.6
$
0.18
$
12.8
$
0.18
$
13.2
$
0.18
Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1
$
11.8
$
0.17
$
12.5
$
0.18
$
14.5
$
0.20
Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1
$
(32.4
)
$
(0.46
)
$
20.0
$
0.28
$
3.3
$
0.05
2018 Totals
2017 Totals
Total
Per
Total
Per
($'s in millions, except per share data)
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Net Investment Income/(loss)
$
47.4
$
0.66
$
55.1
$
0.75
Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses)
$
(56.6
)
$
(0.79
)
$
(32.9
)
$
(0.44
)
Realized losses on extinguishment of debt
—
—
$
(1.3
)
$
(0.02
)
Basic earnings/(loss)
$
(9.2
)
$
(0.13
)
$
20.9
$
0.29
Distributions declared
$
51.3
$
0.72
$
52.5
$
0.72
Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1
$
47.4
$
0.66
$
55.1
$
0.75
Basic earnings/(loss), as adjusted1
$
(9.2
)
$
(0.13
)
$
20.9
$
0.29
As of
As of
As of
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
($'s in millions, except per share data)
2018
2018
2017
Total assets
$
693.6
$
799.5
$
799.9
Investment portfolio, at fair market value
$
671.7
$
780.6
$
757.9
Debt outstanding
$
186.4
$
233.0
$
206.7
Total net assets
$
487.0
$
543.2
$
571.1
Net asset value per share
$
7.07
$
7.66
$
7.83
Net leverage ratio2
0.36x
0.43x
0.32x
_____________________
1
Non-GAAP basis financial measure. See Supplemental Information on
page 8.
2
Calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt
issuance costs, less available cash and receivable for investments
sold, and (B) net asset value.
Business Updates
Under our existing share repurchase program, during the fourth quarter
of 2018, 1,986,014 shares were repurchased for $11.2 million at an
average price of $5.62 per share, including brokerage commissions. The
cumulative repurchases since BlackRock entered into the investment
management agreement with the Company in early 2015 totaled
approximately 7.2 million shares for $49.9 million, representing 80.3%
of total share repurchase activity, on a dollar basis, since
inception. Since the inception of our share repurchase program through
December 31, 2018, we have purchased 8.9 million shares at an average
price of $6.96 per share, including brokerage commissions, for a total
of $62.2 million. In April 2018, our Board of Directors authorized an
additional 2.5 million shares for repurchase, effective July 1, 2018
until the earlier of June 30, 2019 or until such time that all of the
authorized shares have been repurchased. Furthermore, in October 2018,
an additional 3 million shares were authorized for repurchases,
effective November 5, 2018 until the earlier of October 28, 2019 or
until such time that all of the authorized shares have been
repurchased.
The non-core legacy asset book comprised 33% of our total portfolio by
fair market value as of December 31, 2018. This is further broken down
into income-producing investments, non-earning equities and
non-accrual investments at 25%, 7% and 1% of the total portfolio,
respectively by fair market value. Our investments in Vertellus
Holdings, AGY Holding, Sur La Table, US Well Services and related
issuers comprise 73% of the non-core book by fair market value.
Waiver of our incentive management fee based on income, which
previously ran through December 31, 2018, has been extended to June
30, 2019.
Portfolio and Investment Activity*
Three months
Three months
($’s in millions)
ended
ended
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Investment deployments
$
32.0
$
63.3
$
308.6
$
243.4
Investment exits
$
94.7
$
124.3
$
338.4
$
386.4
Number of portfolio company investments at the end of period
27
30
Weighted average yield of debt and income producing equity
securities, at fair market value
11.5
%
10.8
%
% of Portfolio invested in Secured debt, at fair market value
47
%
56
%
% of Portfolio invested in Unsecured debt, at fair market value
23
%
17
%
% of Portfolio invested in Equity, at fair market value
30
%
27
%
Average investment by portfolio company, at amortized cost (excluding
investments below $5.0 million)
$
34.1
$
33.0
*balance sheet amounts above are as of period end
We deployed $32.0 million during the quarter while exits of
investments totaled $94.7 million, resulting in a $62.7 million net
decrease in our portfolio due to investment activity.
Our deployments were primarily concentrated in one new portfolio
company investment and two investments into existing portfolio
companies.
$15.0 million funded L+7.50% second lien term loan to Outcomes
Group Holdings, which is a specialized care management
provider in the workers’ compensation industry;
$11.9 million of incremental L + 11.0% unsecured debt as well
as $0.4 million of preferred stock at 13.5% to Gordon Brothers
Finance Company (“GBFC”) to fund portfolio growth; and
$2.5 million of incremental L + 6.00% first lien delayed draw
term loan to United PF Holdings, LLC.
Our repayments were primarily concentrated in two portfolio
company exits, two position exits, and one partial repayment:
$19.0 million and $8.2 million repayments of Pathway Partners
Vet Management Company, LLC second lien term loan and second
lien delayed draw term loan, respectively;
$12.9 million repayment of K2 Pure Solutions Nocal, LP first
lien term loan;
$31.2 million and $7.9 million cash repayments of U.S. Well
Services, LLC first lien term loan and revolver, respectively;
and
$15.0 million partial repayment of unsecured debt to GBFC.
Our $96.3 million equity investment in Senior Loan Partners is
generating a yield of approximately 11%. During the fourth quarter,
Senior Loan Partners made investments into four new portfolio
companies and four existing portfolio companies totaling $57.5 million
of new capital deployments during the quarter. Total committed capital
and outstanding investments, at par, amounted to $363.5 million and
$343.6 million, respectively, to 27 borrowers. The four new
investments at par were (i) a $12.0 million first lien term loan to
Achilles Acquisition, LLC, a national employee benefits agency
specializing in insurance for small-to-medium sized businesses, (ii) a
$10.0 million first lien term loan to NGS US Finco, LLC, an operation
and maintenance provider of natural gas transmission networks in the
US, (iii) an $8.9 million first lien term loan to F.M.I. Intermediate
Holdings, LLC, a vertically integrated provider of flight critical,
complex structural assemblies and related manufacturing services for
global commercial, military and business aircraft, and (iv) a $8.0
million first lien term loan and a $2.0 million unfunded delayed draw
term loan to TLE Holdings, LLC, a developer of care and early
education programs throughout the US. Incremental investments to
existing portfolio companies primarily included (i) an additional $8.5
million investment Crown Paper Group Inc., and (ii) an additional $8.6
million investment in Digital Room, LLC.
As of December 31, 2018, there were three non-accrual investment
positions, representing approximately 1.6% and 7.1% of total debt and
preferred stock investments, at fair value and cost, respectively, as
compared to non-accrual investment positions of approximately 3.6% and
14.3% of total debt and preferred stock investments at fair value and
cost, respectively, at December 31, 2017. Our average internal
investment rating at fair market value at December 31, 2018 was 1.44
as compared to 1.31 as of the prior quarter end.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net realized and
unrealized losses before tax were $(46.4) million, primarily due to
depreciation in portfolio valuations during the quarter. For the three
months ended December 31, 2018, unrealized gains in a consolidated
taxable subsidiary resulted in a decrease to our deferred tax
liability of $2.2 million.
Fourth Quarter Financial Updates
GAAP net investment income (“NII”) was $11.8 million, or $0.17 per
share, and $47.4 million, or $0.66 per share, respectively, for the
three months and year ended December 31, 2018. Relative to
distributions declared of $0.18 per share, our NII distribution
coverage was 94% for the quarter. For the full year 2018, relative to
distributions declared of $0.72 per share, our NII distribution
coverage was 93%.
As previously disclosed, our base management fee rate was reduced from
an annual rate of 2.00% of total assets to 1.75% effective March 7,
2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, $8.5 million of incentive
management fees based on income were earned by our investment adviser;
however, as previously disclosed, any such fees earned until December
31, 2018 were waived by our investment adviser. This waiver has now
been extended to June 30, 2019. Pursuant to the waiver, $16.5 million
of incentive management fees have been waived on a cumulative basis.
During the year, there was no accrual for incentive management fees
based on gains.
The Company holds certain portfolio investments through taxable
subsidiaries as pass through entities. Income earned and gains
realized on the investment held by the taxable subsidiary are taxable
to such subsidiary. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, a
reversal of a deferred tax liability of $2.2 million was included in
net realized and unrealized gain (loss), primarily due to a
depreciation in valuations on the portfolio investments held in a
taxable subsidiary. For the year ended December 31, 2018, deferred tax
had no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations.
Tax characteristics of all 2018 distributions were reported to
stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year. Our 2018
distributions of $0.72 per share were comprised of $0.70 per share
from various sources of income and $0.02 per share of return of
capital. Our return of capital distributions totaled $1.98 per share
from inception to December 31, 2018. At our discretion, we may carry
forward taxable income in excess of calendar year distributions and
pay a 4% excise tax on this income. We will accrue excise tax on
estimated undistributed taxable income as required. There was no
undistributed taxable income carried forward from 2018.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
At December 31, 2018, we had $13.5 million in cash and cash
equivalents and $238.6 million of availability under our credit
facility, subject to leverage restrictions, resulting in approximately
$252.1 million of availability for portfolio company investments.
Net leverage, adjusted for available cash, receivables for investments
sold, payables for investments purchased and unamortized debt issuance
costs, stood at 0.36x at quarter-end, and our 354% asset coverage
ratio provided the Company with available debt capacity under its
asset coverage requirements of $293.4 million. Further, as of
quarter-end, approximately 78% of our portfolio was invested in
qualifying assets, exceeding the 70% regulatory requirement of a
business development company.
About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development
company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.
The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income
and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The
Company invests primarily in middle-market companies in the form of
senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each
of which may include an equity component, and by making direct
preferred, common and other equity investments in such companies.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Assets
Investments at fair value:
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $233,331,450 and
$311,938,762)
$
200,569,644
$
261,683,202
Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $130,892,674 and
$195,354,637)
111,727,234
215,779,077
Controlled investments (cost of $388,870,375 and $321,999,526)
359,356,068
280,478,528
Total investments at fair value (cost of $753,094,499 and
$829,292,925)
671,652,946
757,940,807
Cash and cash equivalents
13,497,320
29,014,645
Receivable for investments sold
1,691,077
1,344,918
Interest, dividends and fees receivable
4,084,001
8,342,780
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,707,036
3,236,819
Total Assets
$
693,632,380
$
799,879,969
Liabilities
Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $3,227,965 and $4,209,445)
$
186,397,728
$
206,661,272
Interest and credit facility fees payable
722,841
1,820,971
Distributions payable
12,552,212
13,152,924
Base management fees payable
3,494,520
3,734,655
Payable for investments purchased
989,460
479,297
Accrued administrative services
376,507
114,995
Other accrued expenses and payables
2,078,958
2,815,923
Total Liabilities
206,612,226
228,780,037
Net Assets
Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 200,000,000 common shares authorized,
77,861,287 and 77,723,764 issued and 68,921,798 and 72,946,910 outstanding
77,861
77,723
Paid-in capital in excess of par
853,248,794
858,087,822
Distributable earnings (losses)
(304,106,473)
(249,331,111)
Treasury stock at cost, 8,939,489 and 4,776,854 shares held
(62,200,028)
(37,734,502)
Total Net Assets
487,020,154
571,099,932
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
693,632,380
$
799,879,969
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
7.07
$
7.83
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three
Three
months
months
Ended
ended
12/31/18
12/31/17
Year ended
Year ended
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
12/31/18
12/31/17
Investment Income:
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
Cash interest income
$
6,458,180
$
9,751,698
$
28,138,255
$
42,597,334
PIK interest income
231,517
202,494
516,904
3,340,360
Cash dividend income
—
—
—
404,780
PIK dividend income
—
—
—
65,944
Fee income
366,042
2,708,371
1,428,852
3,213,513
Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments
7,055,739
12,662,563
30,084,011
49,621,931
Non-controlled, affiliated investments:
Cash interest income
1,937,189
2,954,495
9,401,715
10,540,239
PIK interest income
374,151
986,653
1,784,118
4,054,626
PIK dividend income
254,555
917,861
827,934
2,997,385
Fee income
—
156,716
35,000
506,632
Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments
2,565,895
5,015,725
12,048,767
18,098,882
Controlled investments:
Cash interest income
7,064,876
4,119,450
24,490,257
18,714,928
PIK interest income
—
143,484
1,474,466
1,463,401
Cash dividend income
3,968,845
2,456,399
14,264,703
8,814,639
PIK dividend income
—
—
731,516
—
Fee income
13,855
—
725,643
25,000
Total investment income from controlled investments
11,047,576
6,719,333
41,686,585
29,017,968
Other income
48,231
—
48,231
590,429
Total investment income
20,717,441
24,397,621
83,867,594
97,329,210
Expenses:
Base management fees
3,494,520
3,734,655
14,138,788
16,391,532
Incentive management fees
2,356,899
2,903,436
8,510,866
7,980,098
Interest and credit facility fees
3,786,153
4,149,211
15,228,062
18,205,912
Professional fees
864,500
1,026,921
2,428,850
2,708,262
Administrative services
376,507
114,995
1,702,723
1,039,221
Director fees
181,000
193,250
727,000
668,500
Investment advisor expenses
87,500
87,500
350,000
350,004
Other
142,768
573,908
1,860,696
2,874,087
Total expenses, before incentive management fee waiver
11,289,847
12,783,876
44,946,985
50,217,616
Incentive management fee waiver
(2,356,899
)
(2,903,436
)
(8,510,866
)
(7,980,098
)
Expenses, net of incentive management fee waiver
8,932,948
9,880,440
36,436,119
42,237,518
Net Investment Income
11,784,493
14,517,181
47,431,475
55,091,692
Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss):
Net realized gain (loss):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
3,237
(859,750
)
(46,104,588
)
(54,814,358
)
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
28,550,295
—
28,550,295
—
Controlled investments
375,000
—
(28,384,662
)
2,375,534
Net realized gain (loss)
28,928,532
(859,750
)
(45,938,955
)
(52,438,824
)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(6,923,226
)
(8,065,434
)
17,493,755
23,612,802
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
(52,063,236
)
346,794
(35,110,643
)
23,722,730
Controlled investments
(16,012,774
)
(7,814,577
)
7,527,453
(28,225,914
)
Foreign currency translation
(356,834
)
(23,380
)
(565,247
)
463,413
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
(75,356,070
)
(15,556,597
)
(10,654,682
)
19,573,031
Deferred Taxes
2,220,156
5,257,916
—
—
Net realized and unrealized gain (loss)
(44,207,382
)
(11,158,431
)
(56,593,637
)
(32,865,793
)
Realized losses on extinguishment of debt
—
(10,723
)
—
(1,323,442
)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
(32,422,889
)
$
3,348,027
$
(9,162,162
)
$
20,902,457
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic
$
0.17
$
0.20
$
0.66
$
0.75
Earnings (Loss) Per Share—basic
$
(0.46
)
$
0.05
$
(0.13
)
$
0.29
Average Shares Outstanding—basic
69,835,855
73,145,321
71,373,570
72,983,354
Net Investment Income Per Share—diluted
$
0.16
$
0.19
$
0.64
$
0.73
Earnings (Loss) Per Share—diluted
$
(0.46
)
$
0.05
$
(0.13
)
$
0.29
Average Shares Outstanding—diluted (NII only)
86,829,592
94,875,804
88,367,307
90,927,689
Distributions Declared Per Share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.72
$
0.72
Supplemental Information
The Company reports its financial results on a GAAP basis; however,
management believes that evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating
results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP basis
financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to
assess ongoing operations and, for the reasons described below,
considers them to be effective indicators, for both management and
investors, of the Company’s financial performance over time. The
Company’s management does not advocate that investors consider such
non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for,
financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Until March 6, 2017, the Company recorded its liability for incentive
management fees based on income as it became legally obligated to pay
them, based on a hypothetical liquidation at the end of each reporting
period. The Company’s obligation to pay incentive management fees with
respect to any fiscal quarter until March 6, 2017 was based on a formula
that reflects the Company’s results over a trailing four-fiscal quarter
period ending with the pro-rated period until March 6, 2017. The Company
is legally obligated to pay the amount resulting from the formula less
any cash payments of incentive management fees during the prior three
quarters. The formula’s requirement to reduce the incentive management
fee by amounts paid with respect to such fees in the prior three
quarters caused the Company’s incentive management fee expense to become
concentrated in the fourth quarter of each year. Management believes
that reflecting incentive management fees throughout the year, as the
related investment income is earned, is an effective measure of the
Company’s profitability and financial performance that facilitates
comparison of current results with historical results and with those of
the Company’s peers. The Company’s “as adjusted” results reflect
incentive management fees based on the formula the Company utilizes for
each trailing four-fiscal quarter period until March 6, 2017, with the
formula applied to each quarter’s incremental earnings and without any
reduction for incentive management fees paid during the prior three
quarters. The resulting amount represents an upper limit of each
quarter’s incremental incentive management fees that the Company may
become legally obligated to pay at the end of the year. Prior year
amounts are estimated in the same manner. These estimates represent
upper limits because, in any calendar year, subsequent quarters’
investment underperformance could reduce the incentive management fees
payable by the Company with respect to prior quarters’ operating
results. After March 6, 2017, incentive management fees based on income
have been calculated for each calendar quarter and are paid on a
quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. The Company records its
liability for incentive management fees based on capital gains by
performing a hypothetical liquidation at the end of each reporting
period. The accrual of this hypothetical capital gains incentive
management fee is required by GAAP, but it should be noted that a fee so
calculated and accrued is not due and payable until the end of the
measurement period, or every June 30. The incremental incentive
management fees disclosed for a given period are not necessarily
indicative of actual full year results. Changes in the economic
environment, financial markets and other parameters used in determining
such estimates could cause actual results to differ and such differences
could be material. In addition, on March 7, 2017, BlackRock Advisors, in
consultation with the Company’s Board of Directors, agreed to waive
incentive fees based on income after March 6, 2017 to December 31, 2018,
which has subsequently been extended to June 30, 2019. BCIA has agreed
to honor such waiver. For a more detailed description of the Company’s
incentive management fee, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, on file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Computations for the periods below are derived from the Company's
financial statements as follows:
Three months
ended
Three months
ended
Yearended
Yearended
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
GAAP Basis:
Net Investment Income
$
11,784,493
$
14,517,181
$
47,431,475
$
55,091,692
Net Investment Income per share
0.17
0.20
0.66
0.75
Addback: GAAP incentive management fee expense based on Gains
—
—
—
—
Addback: GAAP incentive management fee expense based on Income
—
—
—
—
Pre-Incentive Fee1:
Net Investment Income
$
11,784,493
$
14,517,181
$
47,431,475
$
55,091,692
Net Investment Income per share
0.17
0.20
0.66
0.75
Less: Incremental incentive management fee expense based on Income
—
—
—
—
As Adjusted2:
Net Investment Income
$
11,784,493
$
14,517,181
$
47,431,475
$
55,091,692
Net Investment Income per share
0.17
0.20
0.66
0.75
Note: The NetInvestment Income amounts for the three and twelve
months ended December 31, 2018 are net of incentive management fees
based on income and a corresponding incentive management fee waiver
in the amounts of $2,356,899 and $8,510,866, respectively. For the
periods shown, there is no difference between the GAAP and as
adjusted figures; however, there may be a difference in future
periods.
1
Pre-Incentive Fee: Amounts are adjusted to remove all
incentive management fees. Such fees are calculated but not
necessarily due and payable at this time.
2
As Adjusted: Amounts are adjusted to remove the incentive
management fee expense based on gains, as required by GAAP, and to
include only the incremental incentive management fee expense
based on Income. Until March 6, 2017, the incremental incentive
management fee was calculated based on the current quarter's
incremental earnings, and without any reduction for incentive
management fees paid during the prior calendar quarters. After
March 6, 2017, incentive management fee expense based on income
has been calculated for each calendar quarter and may be paid on a
quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. Amounts reflect the
Company's ongoing operating results and reflect the Company's
financial performance over time.
Forward-looking statements
This press release, and other statements that BlackRock Capital
Investment Corporation may make, may contain forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with
respect to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s future financial
or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking
statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,”
“potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,”
“expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,”
“assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,”
“seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional
verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar
expressions.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation cautions that forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties,
which may change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of
the date they are made, and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking
statements. Actual results could differ materially from those
anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could
differ materially from historical performance.
In addition to factors previously disclosed in BlackRock Capital
Investment Corporation’s SEC reports and those identified elsewhere in
this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause
actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or
historical performance: (1) our future operating results; (2) our
business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; (3) the
impact of investments that we expect to make; (4) our contractual
arrangements and relationships with third parties; (5) the dependence of
our future success on the general economy and its impact on the
industries in which we invest; (6) the financial condition of and
ability of our current and prospective portfolio companies to achieve
their objectives; (7) our expected financings and investments; (8) the
adequacy of our cash resources and working capital, including our
ability to obtain continued financing on favorable terms; (9) the timing
of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies;
(10) the impact of increased competition; (11) the ability of our
investment advisor to locate suitable investments for us and to monitor
and administer our investments; (12) potential conflicts of interest in
the allocation of opportunities between us and other investment funds
managed by our investment advisor or its affiliates; (13) the ability of
our investment advisor to attract and retain highly talented
professionals; (14) changes in law and policy accompanying the new
administration and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) increased
geopolitical unrest, terrorist attacks or acts of war, which may
adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and
capital markets, or the specific industries of our portfolio companies;
(16) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry
conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or
financial and capital markets; (17) the unfavorable resolution of legal
proceedings; and (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation and,
generally, our tax position.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC identifies
additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements.
