Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation    BKCC

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(BKCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation : to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings on May 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BlackRock Capital Investment" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter 2020 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

BlackRock Capital Investment invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 7, 2020 to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results. The Company's first quarter earnings release will be available in the investor relations section of its website, www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (888) 254-3590 or from outside the United States, +1(323) 994-2093, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 and reference the BlackRock Capital Investment Conference Call (ID Number 6551676). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 and ending at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (888) 203-1112 and callers from outside the United States should dial +1(719) 457-0820 and enter the Conference ID Number 6551676. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Formed in 2005, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

Available Information

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTME
04:02pBLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings on ..
BU
04/06BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
03/16BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT : SEC Filing (PRE 14A)
PU
03/04BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/04BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
03/04BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter..
BU
01/30BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings on..
BU
2019BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79,7 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 38,1 M
Debt 2020 371 M
Yield 2020 20,0%
P/E ratio 2020 5,03x
P/E ratio 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales2020 7,05x
EV / Sales2021 7,48x
Capitalization 191 M
Chart BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,50  $
Last Close Price 2,80  $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Keenan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Pungello Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Maureen K. Usifer Independent Director
Jerrold B. Harris Independent Director
William E. Mayer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION-43.61%191
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-29.33%5 603
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.45%3 220
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%2 071
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-36.38%1 936
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-27.27%1 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group