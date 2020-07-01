Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation    BKCC

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(BKCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on July 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BlackRock Capital Investment" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

BlackRock Capital Investment invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2020 to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results. The Company's second quarter earnings release will be available in the investor relations section of its website, www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (888) 394-8218 or from outside the United States, +1(323) 794-2588, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and reference the BlackRock Capital Investment Conference Call (ID Number 5704073). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and ending at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (888) 203-1112 and callers from outside the United States should dial +1(719) 457-0820 and enter the Conference ID Number 5704073. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Formed in 2005, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

Available Information

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTME
04:02pBLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on..
BU
06/04BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
05/29BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : Optional dividend; amount shown is in cas..
FA
05/26BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
05/19BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
05/15BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/15BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : Releases Dividend Election Process Summar..
BU
05/08BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORA : Announces Change to Virtual Meeting for t..
BU
05/06BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
05/06BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -37,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,87x
Yield 2020 16,5%
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 2,67 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Keenan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Pungello Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Maureen K. Usifer Independent Director
Jerrold B. Harris Independent Director
William E. Mayer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION-47.23%182
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-22.52%6 107
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.72%3 317
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.61%2 423
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-42.90%1 733
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-36.87%1 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group