BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC
71.29 GBp   +1.84%
BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

12/28/2018 | 12:36pm CET

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC  (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
 

Director Declaration

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Dr Carol Bell, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of TransGlobe Energy Corporation with effect from 1 January 2019. 

Enquiries
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

28 December 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
