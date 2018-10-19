Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc    BRCI   GB00B0N8MF98

BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC (BRCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:58pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, October 18 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 18 October 2018 were:

80.31p  Capital only
81.26p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 14,588 ordinary shares on 09 October 2018,
the Company now has 116,164,412 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,801,588
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 13:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV
03:58pBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
10/17BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portf..
PR
10/17BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
10/15BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
10/12BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
10/10BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
10/09BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Trans..
PR
10/08BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTM : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/08BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Trans..
PR
10/08BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond William Warner Chairman
Michael Ralph Merton Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan George Ruck Keene Non-Executive Director
Carol Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC-2.30%113
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.54%1 022
DRAPER ESPRIT34.74%690
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%345
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.69%171
CM FINANCE INC3.80%114
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.