Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc    BRCI   GB00B0N8MF98

BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC

(BRCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:20am EST

PR Newswire

London, February 18 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 19 February 2019 were:

79.33p  Capital only
80.05p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 37,897 ordinary shares on 22 October 2018,
the Company now has 116,126,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,839,485
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 13:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV
08:20aBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
02/18BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
02/15BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portf..
PR
02/15BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
02/13BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
02/11BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
02/08BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
02/06BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
02/05BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - State..
PR
02/04BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net A..
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Edmond William Warner Chairman
Michael Ralph Merton Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan George Ruck Keene Non-Executive Director
Carol Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST PLC7.20%115
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS25.94%939
DRAPER ESPRIT-9.44%739
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.85%370
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.19%369
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.23%174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.