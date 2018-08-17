BlackRock Emerging Europe : Liquidation and Rollover

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA AND THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION

17 August 2018

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

(LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)

Liquidation and Rollover

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (“BEEP” or the “Company”) announced on 14 June 2018 that the proposed tender offer to BEEP’s shareholders would result in the remaining assets of the Company being below the minimum level which the Board deemed necessary for the Company to continue. The Board therefore elected not to proceed with the tender offer and confirmed that revised proposals would be put to shareholders, which would include the option of a full cash exit.

The Board of BEEP has undertaken a review of the options available to the Company and today announces that it intends to put forward proposals to put the Company into voluntary liquidation and to offer shareholders the option of electing for any combination of:

receiving cash at net asset value less costs; and

rolling their investment into new C shares to be issued by BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (“BRFI”).

The costs incurred by BRFI in connection with the proposals will be deducted from the C share pool. BlackRock has agreed to meet any costs exceeding 1 per cent. of the value of the C share pool such that the opening NAV of the C shares will be not less than 99 pence per C share. It is expected that the C shares will be converted into ordinary shares in BRFI on a NAV for NAV basis once the C share portfolio has been substantially invested in accordance with BRFI’s investment policy.

BRFI is a closed-ended investment trust that seeks to achieve long term capital growth by investing in companies domiciled or listed in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, less developed countries. These countries are those which are neither part of the MSCI World Index of developed markets nor one of the eight largest countries by market capitalisation in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as at 1 April 2018 (being Brazil, China, India, Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, and Taiwan). Sam Vecht, the co-portfolio manager of BEEP, is also the co-portfolio manager of BRFI, alongside Emily Fletcher, a highly-rated investment management team. BRFI shares have traded at an average premium to net asset value of 3.18 per cent. over the last 12 months.

The proposals will provide BEEP shareholders with the ability to elect to rollover some or all of their interests into BRFI in order to enable them to maintain some or all of their exposure to a strategy managed by BlackRock’s highly-regarded Emerging Markets team.

The proposals will be effected by way of a scheme of reconstruction of BEEP under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986, resulting in the voluntary liquidation of BEEP and a rollover of assets of BEEP into BRFI. The transaction would be subject to approval from shareholders of both BEEP and BRFI.

A circular convening general meetings to seek approval of BEEP shareholders for the proposals is expected to be sent to BEEP shareholders in due course.

The Company’s portfolio will remain fully invested according to its investment policy until the above proposals have been approved by shareholders at the relevant General Meeting.

