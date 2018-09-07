BlackRock Emerging Europe : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 6 September 2018 were:
402.65c per share (US cents) - Capital only
310.96p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
411.84c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
318.07p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value.
3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February
2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.