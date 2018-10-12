Log in
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
BlackRock Emerging Europe : Net Asset Value(s)

10/12/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, October 5 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 11 October 2018 were:

411.52c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
311.48p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
423.33c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
320.41p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February
2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

Disclaimer

Blackrock Emerging Europe plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 12:07:08 UTC
