BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC    BEEP   GB00B0BN1P96

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC (BEEP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/19 03:07:37 pm
320.5 GBp   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BlackRock Emerging Europe : Net Asset Value(s)

10/19/2018 | 03:58pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, October 18 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 18 October 2018 were:

416.65c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
318.69p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
428.46c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
327.73p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February
2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

4.      As announced on 17 August 2018, the Company intends to put forward
proposals which will result in the liquidation of the Company's assets.
Effective 17 August 2018 the daily valuation includes an accrual in respect of
expected costs associated with the liquidation.  This accrual accounts for
costs directly attributable to the liquidation. It is expected disposal costs
will also be encountered while selling down the portfolio however such costs
cannot be reliably estimated until the sale is executed. Consequently disposal
costs have not been accrued in the valuation at this point.

Disclaimer

Blackrock Emerging Europe plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 13:57:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Bridgeman Chairman
Robert A. Sheppard Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe Delpal Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel Beagles Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC-11.99%151
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.54%1 022
DRAPER ESPRIT34.74%690
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%345
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.69%171
CM FINANCE INC3.80%114
