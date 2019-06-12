Log in
Blackrock Energy&Resources Incm Trst PLC

BLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST PLC

(BRCI)
News 
News

Blackrock Energy&Resources Incm Trst : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

06/12/2019 | 07:29am EDT

PR Newswire

London, June 11 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 11 June 2019 were:

78.92p  Capital only
80.02p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 11th June 2019, the
Company now has 115,216,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 3,749,485
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5.        On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and
Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the
Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol
will remain unchanged.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:28:06 UTC
