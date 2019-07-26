Log in
BLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST PLC    BERI   GB00B0N8MF98

BLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST PLC

(BERI)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock Energy&Resources Incm Trst : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

07/26/2019 | 05:26am EDT

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Director Declaration

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the “Company”) hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Edmond Warner, OBE, a non-executive director and Chairman of the Company, will join the Board of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited (“HVPE” ) as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 August 2019.

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2369

26 July 2019

END


© PRNewswire 2019
