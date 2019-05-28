Log in
BLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST PLC

(BERI)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock Energy&Resources Incm Trst : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

05/28/2019 | 06:24am EDT

PR Newswire

London, May 20 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 24 May 2019 were:

76.25p  Capital only
77.20p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 46,272 ordinary shares on 22nd May 2019, the
Company now has 115,580,243 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 3,385,757
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5.        The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has today changed
its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect
from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker will change to BERI(previously
BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:23:04 UTC
