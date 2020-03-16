Log in
Blackrock Energy&Resources Incm Trst PLC       

BLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST PLC
News 
News

Blackrock Energy&Resources Incm Trst : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

03/16/2020 | 08:32am EDT
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 12 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 13 March 2020 were:

50.81p  Capital only ­­
52.10p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 20th February
2020, the Company now has 113,470,349 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
5,495,651  Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5.        On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and
Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the
Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol
will remain unchanged.

Disclaimer

Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 12:31:01 UTC
