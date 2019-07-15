Log in
Blackrock Energy&Resources Incm Trst : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

07/15/2019 | 12:27pm EDT


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 50,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an aggregate price of 74.30 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 17 July 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 114,766,515 Ordinary Shares, excluding 4,199,485 shares which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any  voting rights; 3.5% of the Company’s total issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 114,766,515 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

15 July 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
