BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund : Announces Upcoming Repurchase Offer

Today, BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: EGF,
CUSIP: 09255K108) announced that the annual offer to repurchase up to
10% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares") from its
stockholders (the "Repurchase Offer") will commence on October 24, 2018.
Under the terms of the Repurchase Offer, the Fund is offering to
purchase up to 10% of its Shares from stockholders at an amount per
Share equal to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Share, less a
repurchase fee of 2% of the value of the Shares repurchased, calculated
as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
November 27, 2018. The Repurchase Offer is scheduled to expire on
November 26, 2018, unless extended, with payment for the Shares
repurchased to be made on or before December 4, 2018. Shares validly
tendered and accepted will not be eligible for any distributions
declared, paid or distributed in respect of a record date on or after
November 29, 2018.
The Fund has established a record date of October 10, 2018 solely for
the purpose of identifying stockholders eligible to receive Repurchase
Offer materials.
The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The
Fund's investment objective is to provide stockholders with current
income and gains. The Shares have at times traded at a premium to the
Fund's NAV per Share. It may not be in a stockholder's interest to
tender Shares in connection with the Repurchase Offer if the Shares are
trading at a premium. The market price of the Shares can and does
fluctuate. Accordingly, on November 27, 2018, the pricing date of the
Repurchase Offer, the market price of the Shares may be above or below
the Fund's NAV per Share.
None of the Fund, its investment adviser or its Board of Directors is
making any recommendation to any stockholder as to whether to tender or
refrain from tendering Shares in the Repurchase Offer.
For client-specific information regarding the Repurchase Offer, please
contact your broker or financial advisor, or in the case of registered
stockholders, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., which will act as the
Depositary Agent in connection with the Repurchase Offer.
