BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust : Taxable Fixed Income Earnings Summary

1 Latest Declared Distribution is the regular monthly cash distribution. Not reflected in 3-month average UNII ending balances.

2 Represents estimated Average Earned Income per share over the past three months, as of 5/31/2020

3 Distribution Coverage Ratio is calculated dividing the 3 Month Avg. Earned by the Latest Declared Distribution as of 5/31/2020

4 Represents an Estimate of Average Undistributed Net Investment Income balance over the past three months, as of 5/31/2020 5 Represents % of Total Assets represented by bank borrowings or reverse repurchase agreements outstanding, as of 5/31/2020

6 FRA, BGT, DSU, HYT, BLW, BHK, BIT, BTZ, and EGF (the "Funds") have adopted a level distribution plan (the "Plan") and employ a managed distribution to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's current distributions or from the terms of the Plan. The Funds may estimate that they have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of a shareholder's investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

Although the character of income will not be determined until the end of the fund's fiscal year, below are Fund's that have a portion of their distribution classified as return of capital fiscal year to date: EGF's distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 21% return of capital as of 5/31/2020

BIT's distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 29% return of capital as of 5/31/2020

FRA's distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 12% return of capital as of 5/31/2020

BGT's distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 10% return of capital as of 5/31/2020

DSU's distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 3% return of capital as of 5/31/2020

HYT's distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 2% return of capital as of 5/31/2020

BTZ's distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 3% return of capital as of 5/31/2020

BLW's distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 4% return of capital as of 5/31/2020

Section 19(b) of the 1940 Act. The Fund expects that distributions under the Plan will exceed current income and capital gains and therefore will likely include a return of capital. BKT may

7BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) has adopted a Plan whereby beginning August 2018 the Fund will make fixed monthly distributions to common stockholders and will distribute all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Code. If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the

Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to maintain a level distribution. The Fund is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from

Section 19(b) of the 1940 Act. The Fund expects that distributions under the Plan will exceed current income and capital gains and therefore will likely include a return of capital. BKT may make additional distributions from time to time, including additional capital gain distributions at the end of the taxable year, if required to meet requirements imposed by the Code and/or the 1940 Act. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's distributions or from the terms of the Fund's Plan.

BKT estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of a shareholder's investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect BKT's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. When distributions exceed totalreturn performance, the difference will reduce BKT's net asset value per share. `

Although the character of income will not be determined until the end of the fund's fiscal year, the fund currently estimates that its distribution fiscal year to date is comprised of 88% net investment income and 102% return of capital.

All investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. The prospectus for each fund currently offering its securities contains this and other important information about the applicable fund currently offering its securities.

BKT will send its shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will illustrate how its distributions should be reported for federal income incomet tax purposes. Click here to access the BlackRock Closed-End Fund Section 19 notices. Distributions and yields may be affected by: 1) changes in the portfolio as when bonds paying higher interest rates are called or mature and are replaced by bonds paying lower current interest rates and 2) in the case of leveraged funds, by changes in the variable rate paid by the fund for leverage. Current year distributions are not classified as "Income", "Short-Term Capital Gains", "Long Term Capital Gains", or "Return of Capital" until calendar year-end. Investment return, price, yields and NAV will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. At the time of sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below net asset value, and may be worth more or less than your original investment. Closed-end funds often trade at a discount to NAV but may trade at a premium. There is no assurance that a fund will meet its investment objective. The information contained herein represents past performance and is no guarantee of future. results; current performance may be lower or higher than indicated here. Please visitwww.blackrock.comfor the most up to date information about the funds.

