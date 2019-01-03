Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/03 05:23:50 pm
136.75 GBp   -1.62%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 05:20pm CET

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGSi
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 02/01/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03/01/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 13.75% 0.23% 13.99% 250,243,688
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 13.90% 0.16% 14.06%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3SXM832 34,431,597 13.75%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 34,431,597 13.75%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
Securities Lending 581,751 0.23%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 581,751 0.23%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
See Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 3 January, 2019

   

Contact name: Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 020 7743 2639
Date: 3 January 2019

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 13.55% 0.21% 13.77%

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
05:20pBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/03BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/03BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
01/02BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/02BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Hol..
PR
2018BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2018BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Investment of C Share Proce..
PR
2018BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.