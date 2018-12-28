Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 12/28 03:36:22 pm
137.7500 GBp   -0.54%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 05:06pm CET

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued 250,000 new ordinary shares of 1 cent each for cash, at a price of 137.00 pence per share, a premium to the Company’s net asset value. This allotment is to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s ordinary share blocklisting facility and the authority granted by shareholders for such allotments.  The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this issue of shares, the total number of ordinary shares that the Company will have in issue will be 205,316,108 with 44,927,580 C shares also in issue.  Therefore, with effect from 2 January 2019 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 250,243,688.  This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

28 December 2018

Tel: 020 7743 2639


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
05:06pBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/27BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/24BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Investment of C Share Proce..
PR
12/24BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/21BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/21BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/19BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
12/19BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/18BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/17BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.