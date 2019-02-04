Log in
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

02/04/2019 | 12:50pm EST

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued 250,000 new ordinary shares of 1 cent each for cash, at a price of 135.50 pence per share, a premium to the Company’s net asset value. This allotment is to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s ordinary share blocklisting facility and the authority granted by shareholders for such allotments.  The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this issue of shares, the total number of ordinary shares that the Company will have in issue will be 240,672,801.  Therefore, with effect from 6 February 2019 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 240,672,801.  This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

4 February 2019

Tel: 020 7743 1098


© PRNewswire 2019
