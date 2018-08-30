Log in
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

08/30/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, August 29 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 29 August 2018 were:

176.54c  Capital only USD (cents)
135.87p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
183.07c  Including current year income USD (cents)
140.89p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.     Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 28 August
2018, the Company has 200,016,108 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:16:04 UTC
