Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 01:23pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, September 11 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 11 September 2018 were:

167.13c  Capital only USD (cents)
128.55p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
173.64c  Including current year income USD (cents)
133.56p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.     Following the share issuance of 600,000 ordinary shares on 03 September
2018, the Company has 200,616,108 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 11:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
01:23pBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/10BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/07BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/06BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/05BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/03BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
09/03BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/30BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/28BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
08/28BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC-14.55%360
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.85%1 418
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.31%1 069
DRAPER ESPRIT37.93%696
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%359
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.91%180
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.