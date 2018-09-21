Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, September 17 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 20 September 2018 were:

170.12c  Capital only USD (cents)
128.35p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
176.81c  Including current year income USD (cents)
133.40p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.     Following the share issuance of 600,000 ordinary shares on 03 September
2018, the Company has 200,616,108 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 10:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
12:49pBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/19BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/17BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/14BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/12BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/10BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/07BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/06BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/05BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/03BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC-13.93%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS7.08%1 087
DRAPER ESPRIT45.59%749
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%364
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.60%174
CM FINANCE INC10.43%123
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.