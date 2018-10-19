Log in
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/19 04:26:21 pm
134.25 GBp   -0.37%
04:03pBLACKROCK FRONT : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/18BLACKROCK FRONT : Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
10/17BLACKROCK FRONT : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

10/19/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, October 18 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 18 October 2018 were:

164.45c  Capital only USD (cents)
125.78p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
171.28c  Including current year income USD (cents)
131.01p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.   Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 16th October
2018, the Company has 203,491,108 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 14:02:06 UTC
