Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC (BRFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 01/07 12:38:34 pm
136.5000 GBp   -1.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:29am EST

PR Newswire

London, January 4 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 04 January 2019 were:

166.10c  Capital only USD (cents)
130.59p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
166.87c  Including current year income USD (cents) XD
131.19p  Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 28th
December 2018, the Company has 205,316,108 ordinary shares in issue.

C SHARES

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 04 January 2019 were:

125.47c  Capital only USD (cents)
98.65p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
125.71c  Including current year income USD (cents) XD
98.83p  Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580
C Shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
06:29aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/04BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/03BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/03BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
01/03BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/02BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/02BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Hol..
PR
2018BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2018BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC0.91%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS10.76%826
DRAPER ESPRIT8.33%738
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.05%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%356
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP6.83%159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.