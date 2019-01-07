Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 04 January 2019 were: 166.10c Capital only USD (cents) 130.59p Capital only Sterling (pence) 166.87c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 131.19p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 28th December 2018, the Company has 205,316,108 ordinary shares in issue. C SHARES The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 04 January 2019 were: 125.47c Capital only USD (cents) 98.65p Capital only Sterling (pence) 125.71c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 98.83p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580 C Shares in issue.