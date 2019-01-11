Log in
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

01/11/2019 | 07:19am EST

PR Newswire

London, January 7 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 January 2019 were:

169.49c  Capital only USD (cents)
132.64p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
170.25c  Including current year income USD (cents) XD
133.24p  Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 600,000 ordinary shares on 09th of
January 2019, the Company has 205,916,108 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:18:05 UTC
