Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 14 February 2019 were:
172.44c Capital only USD (cents)
134.91p Capital only Sterling (pence)
173.13c Including current year income USD (cents)
135.46p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th
February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.