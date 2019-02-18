Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC

(BRFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 06:52am EST

PR Newswire

London, February 15 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 15 February 2019 were:

173.12c  Capital only USD (cents)
134.76p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
173.81c  Including current year income USD (cents)
135.29p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th
February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 11:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
06:52aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/15BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/13BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/11BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/07BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/05BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
02/05BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/04BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/30BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/29BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC0.73%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.15%948
DRAPER ESPRIT-9.44%743
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.19%368
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.85%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP15.98%174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.