BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC

(BRFI)
News 
News

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

05/28/2019 | 06:29am EDT

PR Newswire

London, May 20 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 May 2019 were:

161.02c  Capital only USD (cents)
126.87p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
167.61c  Including current year income USD (cents)
132.06p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th
February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:28:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
