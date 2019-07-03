Log in
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC

(BRFI)
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

07/03/2019 | 07:18am EDT

PR Newswire

London, July 2 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 02 July 2019 were:

173.62c  Capital only USD (cents)
137.87p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
178.13c  Including current year income USD (cents)
141.45p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th
February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 11:17:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 423 M
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC2.01%423
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.65%1 145
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC28.99%430
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION8.64%370
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP31.68%356
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP22.01%190
