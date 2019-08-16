Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 06:52am EDT

PR Newswire

London, August 12 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 15 August 2019 were:

159.17c  Capital only USD (cents)
131.41p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
164.05c  Including current year income USD (cents)
135.44p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th
February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
06:52aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/14BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/12BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/09BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/07BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/05BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/01BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/29BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/26BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/24BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 386 M
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,60  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST PLC-3.11%386
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%2 841
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS47.95%1 099
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC20.20%425
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION15.97%394
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP43.16%388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group