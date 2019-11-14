BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) hereby gives notification that Katrina Hart, a non-executive director of the Company, has resigned as a non-executive director of Miton Group plc (“Miton”) and has been appointed as a non-executive director of Premier Miton Group plc (“Premier”), following the all-share merger between Premier and Miton with effect from 14 November 2019.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
14 November 2019