BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report  
11/14 10:03:25 am
129 GBp   --.--%
10:13aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
11/08BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/06BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Director Declaration

0
11/14/2019 | 10:13am EST

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
 

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) hereby gives notification that Katrina Hart, a non-executive director of the Company, has resigned as a non-executive director of Miton Group plc (“Miton”) and has been appointed as a non-executive director of Premier Miton Group plc (“Premier”), following the all-share merger between Premier and Miton with effect from 14 November 2019.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

14 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
