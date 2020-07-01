Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 10:57:51 am
94.17 GBX   -2.21%
10:46aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/19BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
06/16BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 10:46am EDT

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Katrina Hart
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003K5E043LHLO706
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)



GB00B3SXM832
b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of Shares for JISA
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.961112 4,890
£0.9612 4,890
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 

9,960

£9,781.92
e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-30
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVEST
10:46aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/19BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
06/16BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
06/15BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
06/04BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/29BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
05/28BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
05/26BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
05/21BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
04/24BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity S..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group