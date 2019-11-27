Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/27 07:00:56 am
127 GBp   --.--%
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

11/27/2019 | 07:08am EST

PR Newswire

London, November 26 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

162.54c  Capital only USD (cents)
126.58p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
167.91c  Including current year income USD (cents)
130.77p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th
February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 12:07:03 UTC
