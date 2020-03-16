Log in
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 08:27:22 am
83.829 GBp   -10.05%
08:32aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
03/13BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
03/13BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

03/16/2020 | 08:32am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 12 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 March 2020 were:

115.72c  Capital only USD (cents)
93.32p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
117.26c  Including current year income USD (cents)
94.56p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 02nd
January 2020, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 12:31:01 UTC
