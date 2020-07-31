Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc    BRFI   GB00B3SXM832

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRFI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/31 07:02:18 am
91.2 GBX   --.--%
07:27aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/29BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/27BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 07:27am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 30 July 2020were:

125.70c Capital only USD (cents)
96.38p Capital only Sterling (pence)
127.26c Including current year income USD (cents)
97.58p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 02nd January 2020, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 11:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVEST
07:27aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/29BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/27BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/24BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
07/24BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/22BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/20BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
07/20BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/17BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/15BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,50 M - -
Net income 2019 -6,68 M - -
Net cash 2019 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,4x
Yield 2019 5,87%
Capitalization 289 M 287 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -14,7x
EV / Sales 2019 51,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,91 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Audley William Twiston-Davies Chairman
Sarmad Nabil Zok Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hyde Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas A. Pitts-Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-32.44%287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group